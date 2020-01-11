Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s previous close.

FB has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.15.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $218.06 on Thursday. Facebook has a 12-month low of $141.27 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The stock has a market cap of $622.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.69 and a 200 day moving average of $192.97.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,982.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,472,240 shares of company stock worth $278,644,107. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5,336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,341,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,764,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368,684 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,063,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,363,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,871,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 577.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,671,746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $322,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

