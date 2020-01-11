LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LPSN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities set a $45.00 price target on shares of LivePerson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.19.

LPSN stock opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. LivePerson has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -175.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.53.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $75.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. LivePerson’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $747,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,106 shares of company stock worth $1,136,598 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in LivePerson by 1.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in LivePerson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in LivePerson by 29.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 30,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

