Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.71.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.85 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 3,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $100,100.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,972.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 509.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,910 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 17.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 11.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,530,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,528,000 after purchasing an additional 265,051 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 390.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 489,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after buying an additional 389,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,608,000 after buying an additional 3,087,565 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

