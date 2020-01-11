OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OncoCyte Corporation is primarily focused on the development of novel, non-invasive blood and urine diagnostic tests for detection of cancer. OncoCyte Corporation is based in Alameda, California. “

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OncoCyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.

OCX stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,391,466 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $3,005,566.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,430,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 1,136.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,428,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,413,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 156,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 68,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 140,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 83,569 shares during the last quarter.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

