Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

PLAN opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $60.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $89.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,751,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,486,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,705 shares of company stock worth $10,128,819. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Anaplan by 18.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Anaplan by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Anaplan by 6.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.