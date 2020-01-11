Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Downgraded by AltaCorp Capital to “Underperform”

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) was downgraded by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of TSE WRG opened at C$0.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.71. Western Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$47.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Energy Services will post -0.4276364 EPS for the current year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services.

