Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.25.

DOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday, November 28th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

DOL opened at C$45.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion and a PE ratio of 25.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.52. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$33.00 and a 12-month high of C$52.12.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$947.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$932.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollarama will post 2.0499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

In other news, Director John Assaly sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.08, for a total transaction of C$1,442,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,526 shares in the company, valued at C$339,272.08. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 96,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.40, for a total transaction of C$4,293,789.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$57,724,160. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,700 shares of company stock valued at $10,140,019.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.