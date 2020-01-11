Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TUFN shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUFN opened at $13.39 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $31.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.40%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

