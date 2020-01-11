Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. Mizuho started coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

In related news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $589,575.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 145,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,422,504.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,925. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 8,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH opened at $77.46 on Friday. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $61.60 and a 12-month high of $82.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.23.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $325.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.42 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.32%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

