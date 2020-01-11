SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SUOPY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get SUMCO CORP/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:SUOPY opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.48. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $21.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for SUMCO CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMCO CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.