NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,496.33 ($85.46).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXT shares. Societe Generale cut NEXT to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 6,301 ($82.89) to GBX 6,588 ($86.66) in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,400 ($84.19) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised NEXT to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) in a report on Monday, September 16th. HSBC decreased their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,300 ($96.03) to GBX 7,050 ($92.74) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,605 ($86.89), for a total value of £10,105,650 ($13,293,409.63).

Shares of NXT opened at GBX 6,754 ($88.85) on Friday. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 4,455 ($58.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,960.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,249.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion and a PE ratio of 14.99.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Analyst Recommendations for NEXT (LON:NXT)

