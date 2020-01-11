QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.
Several analysts have issued reports on QEP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Capital raised shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.
Shares of NYSE QEP opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 2.12. QEP Resources has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 439.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 89.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 767,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 361,255 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 15.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 8.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 483,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 38,892 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 21.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 63,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QEP Resources Company Profile
QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.
