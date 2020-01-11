QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on QEP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Capital raised shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE QEP opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 2.12. QEP Resources has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.03 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QEP Resources will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 439.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 89.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 767,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 361,255 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 15.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 8.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 483,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 38,892 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 21.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 63,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

