Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SXT shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.96. Sensient Technologies has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $75.21.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $317.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.11 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

