Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CICC Research raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 10.6% during the third quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners L.L.C. now owns 55,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth $7,461,000. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $144.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $186.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.15.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

