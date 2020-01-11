NewSquare Capital LLC Raises Stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 63,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 62,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,128,000.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust stock opened at $86.74 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 52-week low of $84.81 and a 52-week high of $90.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.07.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

