NewSquare Capital LLC Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 322,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 234,218 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 155,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 31,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $15.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0644 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

