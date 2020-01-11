NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 209.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock opened at $413.83 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $270.63 and a 52 week high of $418.18. The company has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.82.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.58.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.