NewSquare Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2,559.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In related news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $65.23 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $65.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.