iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 137.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 369,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 308,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after purchasing an additional 54,341 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.0957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

