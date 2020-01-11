NewSquare Capital LLC Has $118,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

NewSquare Capital LLC lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $508,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 10.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 56,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 12.5% in the third quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 75,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.4% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,797 shares of company stock valued at $974,403. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

NYSE WM opened at $116.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.99 and a 200-day moving average of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

