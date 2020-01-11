NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 320,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $460,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564,340 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,913 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC opened at $58.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average is $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $257.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 price target on Intel and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.