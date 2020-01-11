Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,333.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 114.2% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 2,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $18,541,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 798.9% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 702,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,282,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,445 shares of company stock worth $37,416,399 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $311.17 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $193.10 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $313.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.36.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

