NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 113.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,708,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,545,641,000 after purchasing an additional 259,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,409,352,000 after purchasing an additional 674,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,715,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,015,713,000 after purchasing an additional 199,097 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,486.44.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total value of $36,017,682.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,163.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock worth $316,380,721. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,429.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $979.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,343.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,239.49. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,434.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

