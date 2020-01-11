NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 950 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 135.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bank of America by 35.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,116,000 after buying an additional 19,688,816 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1,905.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,604,000 after buying an additional 57,060,331 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Bank of America by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after buying an additional 2,542,808 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Bank of America by 1.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,402,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,666,000 after buying an additional 573,200 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,383,000 after buying an additional 627,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $315.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.