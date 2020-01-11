160 Shares in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 160 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 875 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $2,858,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 637.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 37,115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 27,579 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $339.81 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $231.96 and a twelve month high of $343.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $164.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,712 shares of company stock worth $12,554,146. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities upped their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

