NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 170 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $297.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $205.75 and a 1 year high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,471 shares of company stock worth $9,739,998 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.