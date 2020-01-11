NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in American Water Works by 30.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in American Water Works by 17.6% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $122.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.83. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $89.51 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.05.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

