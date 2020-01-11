NewSquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1,680.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 192,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 153,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.23.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 25,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $2,026,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,491.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,634,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $61.33 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.33 and its 200 day moving average is $77.37. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

