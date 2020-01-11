Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 734,355 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.1% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $115,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,294 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $157.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.41.

MSFT opened at $161.34 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $160.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,230.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

