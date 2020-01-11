Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 219.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $165.54 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $166.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

