Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 1,071.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after purchasing an additional 342,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the third quarter worth $4,708,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $74.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $81.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.53 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

In other Ashland Global news, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $40,205.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,594 shares in the company, valued at $520,860.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $167,616.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,991.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASH shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.13.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

