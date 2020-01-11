Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) VP Sells $25,050.00 in Stock

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stacey Giamalis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 24th, Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of Pagerduty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $23,760.00.

Pagerduty stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. Pagerduty Inc has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pagerduty from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pagerduty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pagerduty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pagerduty in the third quarter valued at $8,611,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the second quarter worth about $13,436,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Raging Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 1,056.3% during the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 100,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 92,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 10.0% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 304,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

