Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Novartis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 606,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,415,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $817,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 213,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after buying an additional 18,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Novartis stock opened at $93.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day moving average is $90.19. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

