Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 2,867 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 195.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 120.6% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.45.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $315.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

