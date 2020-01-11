Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 403,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 101,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAL opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $46.40 and a one year high of $63.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.68.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Stephens downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.59.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

