Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $2,704,063.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,787,717.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $85.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.60 and a 1-year high of $88.43. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

