Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Trims Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,908 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 217.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 107.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $689,138.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,233.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,744 shares of company stock worth $9,631,265. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $90.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $94.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.86.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.