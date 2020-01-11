Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 207 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2,992.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 122.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $413.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $392.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.82. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $270.63 and a 1-year high of $418.18. The company has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.58.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

