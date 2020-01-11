Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,048,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,361,000 after buying an additional 598,027 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,092,000. Price Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1,511.5% in the third quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 272,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after purchasing an additional 99,869 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 579,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,960,000 after purchasing an additional 53,077 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD opened at $64.64 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.2202 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

In other news, insider Coote Gavin acquired 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.03 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00.

