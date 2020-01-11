Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 750 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 66,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ TXN opened at $130.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $132.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.