Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $38,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $374.39 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $252.44 and a one year high of $383.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.40. The company has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.54 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Barclays set a $415.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.25.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

