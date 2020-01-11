Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $836,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total value of $448,025.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,077 shares of company stock worth $1,565,992. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. ValuEngine lowered S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.27.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $288.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.45. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $174.01 and a 52 week high of $290.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.