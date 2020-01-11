Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,520 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Total during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Total by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Total during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Total during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

TOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

TOT stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average is $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Total SA has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $58.82.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.606 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

