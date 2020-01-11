Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 275 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,006.6% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,758,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after buying an additional 1,599,746 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,770,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,005,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,770,000 after buying an additional 878,222 shares during the period. Pension Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,434,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,883,000.

IEMG stock opened at $54.61 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average is $50.79.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.2012 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

