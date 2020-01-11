iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Holdings Raised by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 915,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after buying an additional 45,366 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average is $30.75. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $35.03.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.4818 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

