Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 615 Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 1,399.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787,591 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,315,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,647 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 469.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 958,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,137,000 after acquiring an additional 789,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,388,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ERI opened at $58.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $60.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.72.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $663.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.72 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $1,303,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

