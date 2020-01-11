Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Kwmg LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. VCU Investment Management Co raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 990,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,626,000 after buying an additional 285,800 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,783.9% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 249,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 236,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 258,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $65.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average of $62.08. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3%.

