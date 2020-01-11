Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 100 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 557,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,147,000 after buying an additional 155,483 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,205,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 680,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,776,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP stock opened at $171.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $174.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.90. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.56.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.