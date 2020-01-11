Cypress Capital Group Takes $247,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,443,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 700.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,432,000 after purchasing an additional 308,740 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,928,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 601,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,796,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,104,000 after purchasing an additional 61,276 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.89.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $340,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,362.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total transaction of $632,667.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,429.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,543 shares of company stock valued at $40,357,770. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $381.41 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $442.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

