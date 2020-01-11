Cypress Capital Group Sells 6,760 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 116.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,393,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,283 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,116,000 after acquiring an additional 928,286 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 15,518.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 869,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,535,000 after acquiring an additional 864,063 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 42,146.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,330,000 after acquiring an additional 627,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NYSE CHD opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.64 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average of $73.32. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

